Zelensky and Trump discussed licenses for the production of anti-ballistic air defense systems in Ukraine — Trump responded positively

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US President Donald Trump discussed granting Ukraine licenses to produce anti-ballistic missile systems and missiles. Trump responded positively to Ukraineʼs request.

Zelensky said this in a comment to Reuters, which was broadcast by Suspilne.

"I appealed to Trump, we need licenses to use our production capacities. He responded positively this time, and now we need to lean on the EU so that the world tries to produce anti-ballistic systems in Europe. I hope that when he responds positively, it means an affirmative answer," the President of Ukraine noted.

Separately, in an audio commentary to journalists, Zelensky told reporters that he had spoken with the leaders of the G7 countries about Ukraineʼs need for air defense and an energy package to physically protect energy facilities.

"Diesel, gas, gasoline are what we need for the winter. If the war does not end before then and there is a shortage, then all partners will support such a ʼwinter package," he emphasized.

The president also reported that France will help rebuild the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP after the Russian attacks on the plant, and Switzerland will help restore the facilities of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra that were damaged during the attack on the night of June 15.

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