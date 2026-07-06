A full-fledged monument was erected for Sofia Fedak-Melnyk at the military memorial cemetery. The same as her husbandʼs

A full-fledged monument to Sofia Fedak-Melnyk, a Ukrainian public figure, participant in the liberation and cooperative movements, and wife of the head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (Ukrainian) Andriy Melnyk, was erected at the National War Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv.

In May, the reburial of the couple from the cemetery in Luxembourg sparked public debate when a monument was erected for Andriy Melnyk, and only a small plaque for his wife.

The installation of the monument was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting Bohdan Chervak.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode A new monument at the grave of Sofia Fedak-Melnyk.

Now, the activistʼs grave has the same tombstone as her husbandʼs, in the shape of a Cossack cross. This burial is temporary. Melnyks are to be reburied again — in the newly created Ukrainian National Pantheon.

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted the Law on the Pantheon to the parliament on Constitution Day, June 28. The Verkhovna Rada adopted it on July 1, and later the Cabinet of Ministers determined that it should be created on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve.

It will be a memorial complex for the burial and reburial of fighters for Ukraineʼs independence and other prominent figures in Ukrainian history.

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