The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has opened a criminal case into the attempted murder of the Yermolaev family

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has opened a criminal case into the attempted murder of three Ukrainians in Monaco. The investigation is not naming names, but media previously reported that it involves the family of Vadym Yermolayev, one of the largest developers in Dnipro.

This was reported on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The case was opened under the article "Completed attempt to intentionally murder two or more people, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people, and on order". Law enforcement officers are also creating an international investigative group to investigate the crime more effectively.

According to the investigation, on June 29, an explosion occurred near a residential building in Monaco, injuring three members of the same family, including a child. All were hospitalized.

What else is known about the assassination attempt?

On June 29, the French Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that it was about the family of Vadym Yermolayev, one of the largest developers of Dnipro.

Initially, it was known that Yermolayev, his wife, and 13-year-old son, who received guardianship, were injured. Later, the official wife Anna Yermolaeva told Suspilne that she was not the one who was injured.

Local media outlet Nice-Matin in Monaco reported that Yermolayevʼs partner Anna Nasobina was injured and had her leg and foot amputated. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobin, and Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their son, born in 2012, was also injured.

A video posted online shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the SBUʼs involvement.

Today, July 3, Interpol put a 39-year-old Ukrainian woman Anastasia Berezovskaya on the wanted list, suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolayev. The Monaco prosecutorʼs office reported that the suspect planted an explosive device, detonated it remotely, and fled to France, and then via Italy to Germany, where she lives.

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

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