The German far-right Alternative for Germany party is demanding an end to aid to Ukraine after the investigation indicted Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the “Nord Stream” explosion case.
Welt writes about this.
Party co-chair Tino Chrupalla said that “there is already enough evidence to stop any military aid to Ukraine”. He believes that this incident should be “thoroughly investigated”.
"First and foremost, this means bringing those who ordered this attack into the public eye," Chrupalla said.
The German politician also called for an investigation into the activities of the then leadership of the Ukrainian army and intelligence.
“Nord Stream” explosions
On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four strands of the pipeline remained intact.
On August 26, 2025, German investigators issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians suspected of involvement in the bombing. Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was detained in Italy and suspected of participating in the sabotage, denies the charges.
In November, Kuznetsov was extradited from Italy to Germany. He was arrested the next day. Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk later told Babel that the Ukrainian was treated worse in a German prison than in an Italian one.
In November, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote a letter to the Italian court, in which he admitted for the first time on behalf of the state that at the time of the explosions at “Nord Stream”, Kuznetsov was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, a Polish court refused to extradite another detainee in the case Volodymyr Zhuravlyov. The court ruled that Germany had provided insufficient evidence and that the act Zhuravlyov is accused of “was committed in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”.
On July 2, the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office published the text of the charges brought against Kuznetsov. They relate to the following articles: complicity in a war crime — an attack on civilian objects; organization of an explosion using explosives; destruction of buildings; obstruction of the work of enterprises providing public needs.
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