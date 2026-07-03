The German far-right Alternative for Germany party is demanding an end to aid to Ukraine after the investigation indicted Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov in the “Nord Stream” explosion case. Welt writes about this. Party co-chair Tino Chrupalla said that “there is already enough evidence to stop any military aid to Ukraine”. He believes that this incident should be “thoroughly investigated”. "First and foremost, this means bringing those who ordered this attack into the public eye," Chrupalla said. The German politician also called for an investigation into the activities of the then leadership of the Ukrainian army and intelligence.

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