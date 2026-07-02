Reuters: Indirect talks between the US and Iran concluded in Doha

Indirect talks between the US and Iran, which lasted two days, have concluded in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

The talks discussed traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of Iranʼs funds. The next round of talks will take place after the funeral of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 9 (he died on February 28 in an airstrike on Tehran).

The Qatari Foreign Ministry reported that the talks had led to progress on the issues of the memorandum between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump said that progress had been made on the issue of Iranʼs nuclear program — he added that the elimination of Tehranʼs nuclear arsenal was progressing well (this is one of Washingtonʼs main conditions).

At the same time, sources claim that the nuclear program was not discussed during the talks. Also, during the talks, the American and Iranian sides held separate talks with mediators from Qatar and Pakistan.

On June 22, after talks in Switzerland, Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap that should lead to a final deal within 60 days. On the same day, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil. In response, Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz.

The sides exchanged new strikes on June 26. After that, on June 29, Iran and the United States agreed to stop mutual strikes and meet for talks in Qatar.

Also on June 29, the first meeting of the Joint Iranian-Omani Committee on the Strait of Hormuz was held in the Omani capital of Muscat. The parties exchanged views on the future management of the strait within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

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