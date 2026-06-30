Wreckage of a likely Russian drone with a warhead found in Romania

In the Romanian village of Rașelu, in Tulcea County, the wreckage of a drone with a warhead was discovered on June 29. It is likely a Russian drone that flew into the country back in April during the attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

A local resident found the wreckage and called emergency services. Experts who arrived at the scene confirmed the presence of a warhead. It was destroyed by controlled detonation the next morning.

The case regarding the incident has now been transferred to the Prosecutorʼs Office at the Constanta Court of Appeal.

According to preliminary data, the found wreckage belongs to a drone used during Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure in April 2026.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense noted that in total, since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, more than 100 attacks on Ukrainian targets near the border with Romania and 29 incursions of Russian drones into the countryʼs airspace have been recorded.

In 2026 alone, there were 15 recorded cases of drones flying into Romanian airspace, and 14 cases of Russian drones or their wreckage being found in the country.

In particular, during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 29, a drone flew into Romanian territory and crashed into a high-rise building in the city of Galati near the border with the Odesa region. Two people were injured.

The investigation later confirmed that it was the Russian counterpart to the Iranian “Shahed”, the “Geran-2”. In the wake of the incident, the Romanian president announced that the Russian consul general in Constanta would be declared persona non grata and the Russian consulate in the city would be closed.

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