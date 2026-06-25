The US Senate rejects Iran war sanctions bill

The US Senate has not supported a bill aimed at limiting President Donald Trumpʼs authority to wage war on Iran.

CBS News writes about this.

50 members of the Senate opposed the resolution, while 47 supported it. Two Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

Donald Trump at the same time thanked his allies and wrote that the vote is a warning to Iran.

Earlier, Iran and the United States concluded the first round of talks in Switzerland and agreed on a roadmap that should lead the parties to a final agreement within 60 days. At that time, the parties agreed to create a political oversight committee for the negotiations, as well as separate working groups on Iranʼs nuclear program, sanctions and disputes.

As a result, Tehran opened the Strait of Hormuz, and Washington lifted sanctions against Iranian oil for 60 days.

The Pentagon has already spent about $40 billion on the war in Iran. The US has also used a large number of long-range and high-tech weapons — about a thousand “Tomahawk” cruise missiles, each of which costs about $2.5 million.

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