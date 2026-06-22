Pentagon spending on war with Iran has already reached approximately $40 billion

Pentagon spending on the war against Iran has already reached approximately $40 billion.

CNN reports this, citing a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

According to CSIS analyst Mark Kansian, the estimate includes the cost of missiles and other munitions used, losses of military equipment, and damage to US military bases during hostilities. At the same time, it does not include operating costs, which are already included in the Pentagonʼs 2026 budget.

The largest part of this amount is spent on precision-guided munitions, which the US military has actively used during strikes. This is $26 billion.

The US also used a large number of long-range and high-tech weapons. In particular, we are talking about about a thousand Tomahawk cruise missiles, each of which costs about $2.5 million.

CSIS estimated that the first 100 hours of combat alone cost the United States $3.7 billion. Later, the pace of spending began to decline as the intensity of strikes decreased.