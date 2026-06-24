The Constitutional Court declared the norm of unconditional detention of military personnel unconstitutional

The Second Senate of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine declared the norm of unconditional detention of military personnel unconstitutional.

This was reported by the Constitutional Court itself.

This is a norm that obliged courts to remand military personnel suspected or accused of war crimes, without the court having the option of choosing another preventive measure.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine explained that the court must decide for itself which preventive measure to apply in each specific case. Automatic detention violates the Constitution.

The court gave the Verkhovna Rada three months to amend the legislation, after which they will enter into force.

The case was heard on the complaint of serviceman Serhiy Hnezdilov, who challenged the provisions after his arrest in the case of desertion, which he committed to draw attention to indefinite service in the army.