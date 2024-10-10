A soldier who publicly went AWOL Serhiy Hnezdilov was declared a suspect

Serhiy Hnezdilov, who went AWOL (left the service without special permission) and publicly informed about it, was accused of desertion.

Hnezdilovʼs lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin informed Babel about this.

In the near future, a preventive measure will be chosen for Hnezdilov. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Serhiy Hnezdilov is a 24-year-old military serviceman who joined the Armed Forces in 2019. His three-year contract was due to expire in March 2022. All these years he fought in the 56th Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade.

On September 19, 2024, Hnezdilov went AWOL and publicly informed about it on Facebook two days later. He explained that he wanted to draw attention to the problem when some fight indefinitely, while others do not plan to mobilize. Already on October 9, Hnezdilov was detained.

An interview with Serhiy was released on the Babel YouTube channel, where we voiced the accusations and arguments of various parties. Here are the main points of the conversation, be sure to watch the full version.

