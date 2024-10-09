A soldier Serhiy Hnezdilov who went AWOL was detained

Serhiy Hnezdilov, who went AWOL and publicly informed about it, was detained. His actions were qualified as desertion.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office without naming the detainee.

The law enforcement officers established the location of the military man and conducted a search there. Now the issue of informing Hnezdilov of suspicion is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing.

Serhiy Hnezdilov is a 24-year-old military serviceman who joined the Armed Forces in 2019. His three-year contract was due to expire in March 2022. All these years he fought in the 56th Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade.

On September 19, Hnezdilov went AWOL (leaving post without the permission of a superior officer) and publicly informed about it on Facebook two days later. So he wants to draw attention to the problem when some fight indefinitely, while others do not plan to mobilize. In social networks, there was a big discussion about demobilization, AWOL and Hnezdilovʼs responsibility to his fellow citizens.

An interview with Serhiy was released on the Babel YouTube channel, where we voiced the accusations and arguments of various parties. Here are the main points of the conversation, be sure to watch the full version.

