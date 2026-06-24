Reuters: Moscow refinery to remain closed until end of year after drone strikes

The Moscow oil refinery will not be able to operate for at least six months after serious damage caused by Ukrainian drone attacks.

This was reported by Reuters, citing industry sources.

One of the strikes on the refinery occurred on June 16, when drones hit a key primary oil processing unit. The second time the Ukrainian military struck the refinery was on June 18. At least five fires were reported at that time.

The Moscow Refinery is the largest supplier of fuel to Moscow and the region. In 2024, the refinery processed 11.6 million tons of oil and produced 2.9 million tons of gasoline. The enterprise is located on the southern outskirts of Moscow.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries have increased recently. Against this backdrop, a fuel crisis has begun: Russia is considering banning diesel exports. In addition, according to Russian media, the authorities are also discussing fuel imports to cover the deficit, particularly in occupied Crimea.

Back in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time. The ban will be in effect from June 1 to November 30, 2026 inclusive. Since April 1, Russia has already banned the export of gasoline.

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