Reuters: Oil refining unit damaged at Moscow refinery after attack, plant halts operations

After the attack by Ukrainian drones on the Moscow Refinery, the combined Euro+ oil processing facility was damaged — during the previous attack on June 16, another facility was hit.

Reuters reports this, citing a source.

The plant has stopped operating. The Euro+ unit processed about 140 000 barrels of oil per day — 47% of the refineryʼs entire capacity.

The impacts also damaged some secondary units, inter-unit pipelines, and auxiliary equipment. In addition, oil product tanks were damaged and caught fire.

During the last attack on June 16, another unit was damaged — CDU-6, which processes 160 000 barrels of oil per day, which is 53% of the refineryʼs entire capacity.

According to the source, the Euro+ unit was supposed to be launched soon so that the plant could operate at least at half capacity after the June 16 attack, but today it was damaged.

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