The Special Operation Forces stated that they destroyed the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal in Crimea.

SOF reported this in Threads.

"Excuse us, but we have an official and urgent matter here: the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea no longer exists — SOF! The first one has gone," the military statement said.

Later, the department clarified that this bridge was used to transport military cargo from the Russian Federation through Crimea to provide for Russian troops in the southern direction, as well as to maintain the military infrastructure of the peninsula.

During the strike on the night of June 22, the SOF drones destroyed the railway track, and one of the bridge spans also collapsed. Already on the night of June 23, drones hit repair equipment that had arrived to repair the bridge, and also destroyed the remains of the structure.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian logistics in the south

On May 27, the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported the "Logistical Lockdown" program against the Russians.

According to him, in recent months, Ukraine has quadrupled the destruction of occupiersʼ targets in the operational (shallow) rear. This was made possible thanks to the growth of medium-range strike capabilities.

Since then, Ukrainian troops have regularly struck logistics facilities in the south. In particular, the Chonhar Bridge was under attack; on May 10, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko stated that it had been destroyed.

And on June 20, Ukraine struck the bridge across the Henichesk Strait in the Kherson region. The bridge provides military logistics between Russian troops in the southern direction and temporarily occupied Crimea.

On the night of June 22 , the bridge near Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia, through which the Russians were transferring troops, was under attack, among other things.

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