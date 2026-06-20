Ukraine struck the bridge across the Genichesk Strait, which the Russian Federation uses for military logistics

Ukraine has struck a bridge across the Genicheska Strait in the Kherson region. The bridge provides military logistics between Russian troops in the southern direction and temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Also in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian military hit a Russian Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Dolynske area.

In addition, the General Staff said that yesterday they struck drone control points in the areas of Soledar in the Donetsk region, Hrozove in Zaporizhzhia, and Terebren in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian units yesterday used drones to strike two railway bridges in Crimea — in Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka. The Russian army also used them for logistics.

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