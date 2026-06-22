Ukraine attacked the Russian space communications center at night. And a factory that makes missile parts is on fire in Voronezh

On the night of June 22, Ukrainian troops attacked the Russian space communications center, a UAV operator training ground, and Russian logistics.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the impact at the Dubna space communications center in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, large-scale smoke was recorded, and the consequences are being clarified.

Also under attack were:

a training ground for UAV operators in the Debaltseve area in the occupied Luhansk region;

UAV control points in the Myrnohrad and Perestroika districts of the Donetsk region;

command and observation posts of Russian troops in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and near Pokrovsk;

a bridge in the Vasylivka area of Zaporizhzhia, through which the Russians transferred troops.

The General Staff also confirmed the attack on June 21 on the infrastructure of the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and on two car ferries.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels are sharing photos and videos of the attack in Voronezh, where a missile is believed to have hit a factory that produces semiconductors and electronic components for missiles. The Russians say it may have been hit by “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles.

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