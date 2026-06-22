Drone with explosives found in Estonia near Russian border — likely Ukrainian

A drone with a warhead was found in Estonia near the border with Russia almost two weeks ago. It is likely a Ukrainian drone that flew into the country on June 3 during an attack on facilities in Russia.

This was reported by the Estonian media ERR, citing the head of the Estonian Security Police Department Garrõs Puusepp.

The drone was found in a field in the village of Ryuge by a local resident who had gone to mow his lawn. The main part of the drone was found in tall grass, and the wreckage was found nearby on a tree. The drone probably first crashed into its crown.

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The police received a report about the find on June 10. And according to Puusepp, the drone could have flown into Estonian territory as early as June 3 — then Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in St. Petersburg and ships in the port of Kronstadt, which is 1 100 kilometers from Ukraine.

The drone was detected by radar in Estonia, but there was no further confirmation.

"It is probably one of those drones that were detected by our radars, and the military was sent to look for them, but there was no further confirmation. One such UAV stopped being detected on radars near the location where the wreckage was found," said the head of the Estonian Security Police Department.

He confirmed that the drone was carrying explosives weighing almost five kilograms.

On May 19, the Estonian military shot down a drone that flew into the country for the first time. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it was a Ukrainian drone that had been diverted by Russian electronic warfare. Ukraine apologized to the Baltic states for such incidents.

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