The US has denied Iranʼs claims about closing the Strait of Hormuz. 55 ships passed through it in a day

The US Central Command has said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping, despite Iranʼs statement about its closure.

This is stated in a statement on the commandʼs website.

According to the US military, on June 20, 55 merchant ships allegedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz, transporting more than 17 million barrels of oil to world markets.

The command added that American military personnel remain in the region to maintain freedom of navigation and ensure compliance with agreements with Iran.

The day before, Iranʼs military command reported that the country was again closing the Strait of Hormuz to ships. They explained this step by the fact that the United States had not fulfilled the first point of the signed memorandum on the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Before that, Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Technical talks on a deal to end the war between the US and Iran are to be held in Switzerland today, June 21, with the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar. Before leaving, the US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washingtonʼs priorities in the talks are progress on nuclear issues, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and agreement on a further format for the talks.

According to him, the negotiations will involve political leadership at the highest level, while the technical team will remain on the ground.