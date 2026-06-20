Pakistan says talks between Iran and the US will take place tomorrow — previous talks broke down

Pakistan announced that technical-level talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Switzerland tomorrow, June 21.

This is stated in a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Representatives from Washington and Tehran, as well as mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will take part in the talks, which will take place at the mountain resort of Bürgenstock.

The US officials told CNN that the US Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to travel to Switzerland today. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trumpʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner are already there. They are working on technical issues.

Previous talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland, scheduled for June 19, were disrupted by Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

On June 17, the presidents of the United States and Iran signed the final version of a memorandum of understanding that was supposed to be the first step towards a peace agreement. After that, Iran reported that it was shelling Lebanon, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which led Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz again.

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