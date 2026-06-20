Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over strikes on Lebanon

Iranʼs military command has reported that the country is once again closing the Strait of Hormuz to ships. The reason is a violation of the ceasefire.

This is reported by the Iranian Fars agency.

According to the statement, the US has not fulfilled the first point of the memorandum, which states that the parties cease military action on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and refuse to attack each other.

Earlier, The Times of Israel reported that Israel had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Iranʼs military command also added that this was the first step the country was taking in response to the violation of the agreement.

According to Reuters, on June 19, Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire. The truce was scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. This was preceded by intensified fighting between the parties in southern Lebanon, which disrupted planned talks between the United States and Iran.