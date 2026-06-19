WP: Israel may disrupt US-Iran peace deal over Lebanon war

American intelligence has warned the US President Donald Trump that Israel could disrupt the peace agreement between Washington and Tehran through Lebanon.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing officials.

According to sources, this is due to the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to continue the war in Lebanon, in particular against Hezbollah. Intelligence associates such steps with the upcoming elections, before which the Prime Minister wants to show that he will not withdraw troops from Lebanon and may intensify hostilities against Hezbollah.

The intelligence report also says that the deal could undermine Israelʼs ability to defend itself against Hezbollah, but US officials say the terms allow for retaliatory strikes.

According to Reuters, Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire today. The truce was due to begin at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. This was preceded by heavy fighting between the parties in southern Lebanon, which disrupted talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for today.

On the night of June 15, the US and Iran agreed to a peace agreement. Both sides announced that they would cease fire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, the Israeli media outlet Ynet, citing sources , wrote that Israel would continue operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists, despite the US-Iran peace agreement.

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