Ukraine and Germany will jointly develop anti-ballistic air defense

On the sidelines of the “Ramstein” format meeting, Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed an agreement paving the way for the joint development of an air defense system to counter ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Pistorius stated this at the opening of the meeting.

Pistorius said that there are already several German companies interested in the project. Zelensky also mentioned that Ukraine has a company that is capable of producing ballistic missiles and is moving in this direction “Fire Point”.

Also in Germany, the countries will jointly produce Ukrainian ground-based robotic complexes "Termit".

This month, “Fire Point” introduced the first Ukrainian FP-7.x anti-ballistic missiles for the promising “Freyja” air defense system. According to the company, the missile reaches an altitude of 25 km and costs five times less than the PAC-3 for the “Patriot”.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump discussed the transfer of licenses for the production of anti-ballistic air defense systems in Ukraine. And, according to Zelensky, Trump was positive about this idea.

The G7 leaders said in a joint statement following the summit that they were ready to consider transferring licenses to Ukraine that would help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

And Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Trump plans to contact American defense companies with a request to organize the production of weapons under license in Europe and Ukraine.

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