Ukrainian anti-ballistic missile FP-7.x reached an altitude of 25 km during tests — “Patriot” level

The “Fire Point” co-founder Denys Shtilerman reported that last week Ukraine tested its own FP-7.x interceptor missile for air defense systems — it reached an altitude of 25 km, which is the level of the Patriot.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

Shtilerman said the test was successful. The Ukrainian air defense missile was designed to intercept Russian ballistic missiles and drones at altitudes of about 25 km. The interceptor costs about $700 000, while the “Patriot” PAC-3 missile costs about $3.8 million.

According to him, mass production of these missiles could start as early as August 2026 if the German company “Diehl Defense” sells infrared homing heads to Ukraine. Under this condition, the missiles would be ready by 2027.

Ukraine is also developing a comprehensive air defense system “Freyja”. It includes radars, detection and target tracking systems, and command and control systems. The components for this air defense system are to be provided by European partners.