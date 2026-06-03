Ukrainian company “Fire Point” showed tests of FP-7.X missile for FREYJA interceptor

Ukrainian company “Fire Point” showed tests of the FP-7.X missile, which should become the basis for the FREYJA anti-ballistic interception system.

The test video was published by the companyʼs Chief Technical Director Iryna Terek.

According to Terek, the test launch took place a few days ago. During the test, the FP-7.X missile performed a fully controlled maneuvering flight.

Back in April, “Fire Point” reported that it wants to transfer a new air defense system to the Ukrainian military in 2027, which should become a cheaper alternative to the American “Patriot”. They promise to keep the cost of one missile at less than $1 million.

According to the company, the FP-7.X missile is capable of speeds of 1 500 to 2 000 meters per second and is 7.25 meters long. Preliminary tests of this type of missile were conducted back in February 2026.