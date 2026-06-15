Four rescuers killed, nine injured in repeated Russian attack in Kharkiv

Four rescue workers were killed and nine others were injured in a second Russian attack in Kharkiv. The names of the deceased have been released.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

All those killed were soldiers of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Kharkiv. The unit commander and chief master sergeant Dmytro Boyko died in the impact.

The attack also claimed the lives of two firefighters and sergeants, Danylo Tishchenko and Serhiy Makovetsky. Along with them, the driver and master sergeant Vadym Zinchenko also died.

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