The Russians have lost 1 310 soldiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in the last 24 hours in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In particular, the Russians were left without one tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, 88 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 12 ground robotic complexes, 2 164 UAVs, 424 units of automotive equipment, and seven special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed. There are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2026, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of June 12, the BBC Russian Service, the Russian media outlet Mediazona, and volunteers have identified 226 055 Russians killed in the war in Ukraine, and the total number may reach half a million. Among them are more than 200 servicemen who were only 18 years old.

And the head of the British intelligence service GCHQ Anne Kist-Butler reported on May 27 that almost 500 000 Russian soldiers had died in the war in Ukraine.

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