The State Bureau of Investigation has reported new suspicions to the Hrynkevychs and former Defense Ministry official Lisovsky

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has reported new suspicions against the family of Lviv businessmen Hrynkevych and former Defense Ministry official Yuriy Lisovsky in the case of the purchase of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation writes about the case without naming names. However, Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed the names of the suspects.

According to the investigation, Lisovsky used his position to help Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Investigators say that in March and April 2022, the businessmen transferred UAH 150 000 to the accounts of the officialʼs acquaintances. One of them also paid for the chiefʼs vacation at a sanatorium in Truskavets worth almost UAH 290 000.

Hrynkevychʼs case

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the fact of transactions with the purchase of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for more than UAH 1.5 billion.

According to the expert report, the supplied clothing was of low quality and could not be used for its intended purpose. As a result, the state suffered losses of UAH 1.167 billion.

In late December 2023, the businessman tried to give a $500 000 bribe to an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation, and was detained at that time. Now the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevychʼs son Roman is also a defendant in the case of a deal to purchase clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odessa. In April 2024, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv seized Romanʼs Czech real estate — a house and land in Prague.

In November 2025, the former director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense Maksym Hrytsenko was reported on suspicion of abuse of power. The investigation believes that he reduced the fine for Ihor Hrynkevych by UAH 93.5 million.

On January 16, 2025, law enforcement officers completed the pre-trial investigation and submitted the Hrynkevych cases to the court. These materials are currently under consideration by the court.

On May 28, 2026, investigators announced that they had established that companies associated with the Hrynkevychs supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with bulletproof vests and helmets at inflated prices. The stateʼs losses amounted to almost UAH 150 million.

Hrynkevychs have been in custody all this time, but the court is gradually reducing the amount of bail, in particular, over two years the amount of bail for Roman Hrynkevych has decreased from UAH 500 million to UAH 30 million and UAH 288 000.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.