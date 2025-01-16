The Hrynkevychsʼ case of the purchase of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a billion hryvnias was transferred to court

Law enforcement officers have completed the pre-trial investigation and referred to court the case of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is suspected of supplying low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over a billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation has been ongoing since 2023. Hrynkevychʼs companies won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for over 1.8 billion hryvnias.

According to expert reports, the supplied clothing was of low quality and could not be used for its intended purpose. As a result, the state suffered losses of 1 billion 167 million hryvnias.

In late December 2023, the businessman tried to give a $500 000 bribe to an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — and was detained at that time. Now the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevychʼs son Roman is also a defendant in the case of the deal to purchase clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odesa. Three other defendants in the case are also in custody.

In November of this year, the former director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense Maksym Hrytsenko was reported on suspicion of abuse of power. The investigation believes that he reduced the fine of Ihor Hrynkevych by 93.5 million hryvnias.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.