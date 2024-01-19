The court arrested three persons involved in the Hrynkevych case with the right to bail in the amount of 500 million hryvnias

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure against another person involved in the case involving Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevychʼs procurement of clothing for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He will be held in custody for 60 days with the alternative of posting a bail of more than 500 million hryvnias.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Yesterday, preventive measures were taken against two more involved in the case — Andrii Kolotylo and Volodymyr Tymkiv. They will also be held in custody with the possibility of paying more than 500 million hryvnias as bail.

In total, three participants have been arrested since yesterday — two managers of enterprises controlled by Hrynkevych and their representative. The fourth suspect has been in custody since December 29, 2023, and the fifth was declared wanted.

Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman were not present at the meeting. Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych is currently in pretrial detention on suspicion of attempting to bribe an employee of the State Bureau of Investigation in the amount of $500,000.

The whereabouts of Ihor Hrynkevychʼs son Roman is unknown, on January 18, the SBI declared him wanted. According to the spokeswoman of the State Bureau of Investigation, Tetyana Sapyan, he did not officially cross the border, Suspilne reports.

Also, as Sapyan said on Radio Svoboda, the Bureau could not detain Roman Hrynkevych earlier because it did not have enough evidence for this.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

On December 29, 2023, the businessman tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.