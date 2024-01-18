Roman Hrynkevych was declared wanted. The SBI did not find him during the searches

The State Bureau of Investigation has declared the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych Roman wanted. He was exposed in the process of purchasing clothes for the Armed Forces.

The day before, law enforcement officers conducted searches to find and detain members of the group, but Roman was not among them.

This was reported by SBI adviser Tetyana Sapyan, and the law enforcement agencies confirmed to Babel that it was about Roman.

The SBI asks to inform the law enforcement officers of any information that will allow to establish the whereabouts of Hrynkevych, Jr. According to available information, the suspect did not officially cross the border.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for over UAH 1.5 billion. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

On December 29, 2023, the businessman tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of the Lviv businessmanʼs family and controlled companies.