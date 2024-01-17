Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych was suspected. He was one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of members of a criminal organization led by Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. The SBI does not name the suspects, but it follows from the description that it is about the case of Ihor Hrynkevych.

According to the bureau, the businessman, who was one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and members of his organization caused losses to the state of almost a billion hryvnias. They were exposed at the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The investigation established that the entrepreneur had created a criminal organization in order to seize budget funds. Hrynkevychʼs companies concluded 23 contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of clothing for over 1.5 billion hryvnias.

In the execution of defense orders, Hrynkevych involved enterprises under his control, which were previously engaged in construction and did not have the capacity to manufacture things. The experts established that all the products supplied by the businessmanʼs companies for the needs of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Ukraine in 2023 do not meet the quality characteristics and are unsuitable for use.

Five people were informed of the suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization and taking possession of someone elseʼs property through fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1, 2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). All were detained. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

SBI investigators are looking for all those involved in the criminal offense, in particular, they are checking information about officials of the Ministry of Defense.