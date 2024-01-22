Law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych while organizing a trip abroad.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this during a briefing.

The press service wrote that on the morning of January 22, the fifth member of a criminal organization was detained in Odesa, which supplied poor-quality clothing worth 1 billion hryvnias to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The name of Roman Hrynkevych was mentioned by the director of the State Bureau of Investigations, Oleksiy Sukhachev, at the briefing.

According to the investigation, the suspect left for Odesa on January 17 and was preparing to go abroad. He was declared wanted on January 18, and on January 19 the court issued a warrant for his detention.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Now the law enforcement officers are deciding which preventive measure to choose for Roman Hrynkevych. The other four suspects are already in custody.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

On December 29, 2023, the businessman tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.