The expositor of the Ministry of Defense received suspicion for reducing Hrynkevychʼs fine by UAH 93.5 million

The former director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense was informed of the suspicion of abuse of position. The investigation believes that he reduced the fine of the Lviv businessman by 93.5 million hryvnias.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this without naming names, but from the details of the case it becomes clear that it is about businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

The investigators established that the suspected Ministry of Defense whistleblower concluded contracts with enterprises controlled by Hrynkevych for over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies had to deliver military clothing to the Ministry of Defense within a certain period. But at that time, these enterprises did not have the production capacity to fulfill the order on time.

Then the entrepreneurs turned to the suspect — they wanted to recalculate the fine and make it as small as possible. Then the defendant entered into additional agreements, which extended the terms of delivery of goods. And fines for overdue contracts decreased from almost 98 million hryvnias to 4.5 million hryvnias.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation into the fact of the procurement of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. The companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

At the end of December 2023, the businessman tried to pay a $500 000 bribe to an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevychʼs son, Roman, is also involved in the case of the procurement of clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odesa. Three more people involved in the procurement case were also detained — they, like Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych, are currently in custody.

In April 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv seized the Czech real estate of Roman Hrynkevych — the house and the land under it in Prague.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.