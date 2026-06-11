President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decision to name a unit of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "after the Heroes of UPA" has worsened Polesʼ attitude towards Ukrainians.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Polish company SW Research for the Rzeczpospolita publication.

Thus, 51.9% of Polish citizens surveyed said that after Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decree, they began to treat Ukraine worse. According to 31.9% of respondents, this incident had no effect at all, and 4.5% of Poles even improved their attitude towards Ukrainians. Another 11.7% of respondents have no opinion on this matter.

Among those who responded that their opinion of Ukrainians had deteriorated, more than half (56%) were under the age of 24. Moreover, most of them were men (59% versus 46% of women).

In addition, almost every sixth respondent with vocational education (57%) and almost the same number of respondents (58%) with an income of no more than PLN 3 000 reported a deterioration in their attitude.