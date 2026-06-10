Russians hit foreign ships in the Black Sea with drones

The Russian army used drones to strike ships flying the flags of Barbados and Panama in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Ships traveling along the Ukrainian sea corridor were under attack.

"Also, the enemy attacked the south of the Odesa region with several waves of strikes. Civilian facilities and energy infrastructure were hit," Kiper wrote.

On May 18, the Russian military attacked two ships — one flying the flags of Guinea-Bissau and the other a dry cargo ship of the Chinese company KSL — in the Black Sea as they traveled along the Ukrainian corridor to the ports of Greater Odesa.

Also on May 18, a Panamanian-flagged ship was hit — it was heading to Chornomorsk. A fire broke out on it.

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