Russians hit Panamanian-flagged ship

On May 18, the Russian army struck another foreign vessel — it was sailing under the Panamanian flag.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The ship was moving along the Ukrainian corridor to the port of Chornomorsk. The impact damaged it — a fire broke out on the ship, which has since been extinguished.

After that, the ship continued its journey.

This is the third civilian foreign ship to be targeted by Russia today. This morning, the Russian military used a drone to strike a dry cargo ship owned by the Chinese company KSL. At the time, there were Chinese people on board.

In addition, the Russians directed a drone at a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel. These two ships were moving along the Ukrainian corridor to the ports of Greater Odesa.

On the night of May 18, the Russians launched 546 air targets: 14 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, and 524 attack drones of various types. Odesa and the Dnipro were hit.

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