Russians launched over half a thousand drones and missiles into Ukraine overnight. A Chinese ship was hit

On the night of May 18, the Russians launched 546 air targets: 14 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, and 524 attack drones of various types.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 507 targets: 4 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 503 drones. 18 missiles and 16 strike UAVs hit 34 locations, and debris fell in 11 more.

The Dnipro and Odesa were the most affected.

In Dnipro, the occupiers fired rockets at a residential area. There are currently 18 victims. Among them are two children: a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. Eight people were hospitalized in moderate condition.

About 20 apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. Two kindergartens and a gymnasium, a mosque, a building of one of the institutes, and a tram were also damaged.

Two people were injured in Odesa, including an 11-year-old child. Several houses were damaged, one — a one-story one — was destroyed. In the morning, the occupiers also attacked infrastructure facilities.

Одеська МВА

In addition, at night, the Russians attacked a Chinese merchant ship in Ukrainian territorial waters with a "Shahed". Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that there were no casualties.