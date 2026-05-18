This morning, the Russians attacked a Chinese ship with a drone — the Navy revealed the details

On the morning of May 18, a Russian strike drone hit the dry cargo ship KSL Deyang. It was at sea near the Odesa region.

The details of the attack were revealed by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The vessel flies the flag of the Marshall Islands. Its owner is the Chinese company KSL, and the crew is Chinese citizens.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported that the Russian drone also hit another vessel — under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. Both ships were in the waiting area and were moving along the Ukrainian corridor to the ports of Greater Odesa. There were no casualties — the vessels continued their movement to the ports.

This morning, the occupiers attacked Odesa with drones. Two people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Several houses were damaged, one — a one-story one — was destroyed. In the morning, the occupiers also attacked infrastructure facilities.

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