Zelensky established the UAV Forces Day. When will it be celebrated

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the UAV Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will be celebrated annually on June 11.

The decree appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

It was on this day in 2024 that the UAV Forces was launched as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the first such structure in the world. Vadym Sukharevsky headed the UAV Forces, and on June 3, 2025, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi became its commander.

In June 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine created the UAV Forces group, which united in one vertical all military units of the UAV Forces and the "Drone Line" — a project designed to create a kill zone along the entire front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.