Zelensky suggests Britain buy air defense for Ukraine with Abramovichʼs money from “Chelsea” sale

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that Britain use $3.3 billion from the sale of the “Chelsea” football club to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich for air defense for Ukraine.

The president said this in an interview with The Guardian.

Zelensky said the funds could help finance the purchase of additional air defense and missile defense systems, including American-made ones. He noted that Ukrainian and British diplomats are already discussing the issue, although the process remains complex.

In addition, Zelensky mentioned in the interview a meeting with Abramovich in Kyiv regarding peace talks. The president joked that Abramovich did not bring the money for the sale of “Chelsea” with him when they met last month.

“I said, ʼWe need your money,’” Zelensky said.

The president also announced that Ukraine, together with Great Britain, is working on creating a European anti-ballistic missile system. According to him, such a project would be important for both Ukraine and the British side.