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Zelensky confirmed that he met with Russian oligarch Abramovich in Kyiv

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he met with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

He said this in an interview with Sky News.

“He came to Kyiv and said: ʼI brought a message directly to you, and I want to receive messages from you and pass them on to Putin,’” Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, during the meeting Abramovich wanted to understand what Kyiv was ready for in the context of peace talks. In response, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not leave Donetsk Oblast. The president also said that Abramovich did not want publicity about the meeting.

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