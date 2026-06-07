Zelensky confirmed that he met with Russian oligarch Abramovich in Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he met with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

He said this in an interview with Sky News.

“He came to Kyiv and said: ʼI brought a message directly to you, and I want to receive messages from you and pass them on to Putin,’” Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, during the meeting Abramovich wanted to understand what Kyiv was ready for in the context of peace talks. In response, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not leave Donetsk Oblast. The president also said that Abramovich did not want publicity about the meeting.

The day before, the FT, citing sources, wrote that on May 21, Zelensky sent a message to Putin proposing a meeting through Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Back on June 5, Putin stated that a Russian businessman (whose name the dictator did not name) allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky, where the Ukrainian president requested a meeting with Putin.

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