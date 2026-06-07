FT: Zelensky conveyed to Putin the proposal for a meeting through Abramovich

On May 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message to Putin proposing a meeting through Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

Two anonymous senior Ukrainian officials told the FT that the content of the message was similar to Zelensky’s open letter to Putin, which was published on the president’s website on June 4.

The FT recalls that Abramovich already helped in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. Abramovich also helped conclude a deal that ensured the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea later that year.

Putin stated on June 5 that a Russian businessman (whom the dictator did not name) allegedly traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky, where the Ukrainian president requested a meeting with Putin.

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