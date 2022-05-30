Russian billionaire Abramovich finally sold Chelsea to an American. Proceeds will go to support Ukraine

English football club Chelsea has announced the final sale of the club. The new owner was a consortium led by billionaire Todd Boley.

Now Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has nothing to do with the London team. He sold Chelsea for £ 4.25 billion, but will not receive a penny from that amount. The British government will freeze these funds and then use them to support Ukraine.

Todd Boley and his business partner Mark Voltaire own the Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball), the Los Angeles Lakers (basketball) and the Los Angeles Sparks (womenʼs basketball).

Boley and Clearlake Capital Group will receive joint control and equal management of the club. The American billionaire will become the head of the holding company.