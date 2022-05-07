The new owners have bought FC Chelsea for £ 2.5 billion

English football club Chelsea has been bought out by a new group of owners. The clubʼs shares cost them £2.5 billion.

This was reported on the Chelseaʼs official website.

Before the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, the club was owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The new group of owners is the Americans Todd Boley and Mark Voltaire, who are co-owners of the American baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers, the American investment company Clearlake Capital, and the Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wiss.

They will spend £2.5 bn to buy Chelsea shares and transfer the funds to a frozen bank account in the UK. According to Roman Abramovich, all the money will go to charity.

The new owners intend to invest another £1.75 billion in the clubʼs development, including Stamford Bridge and Kingsmedow Stadium, the womenʼs team and the clubʼs fund.

The sale agreement will be finalized at the end of May 2022, after obtaining the necessary permits.