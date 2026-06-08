Private air defense groups in Ukraine have already shot down over 20 Russian drones

Thirty companies have already joined the Ministry of Defenseʼs pilot project involving businesses in the air defense system. They have shot down more than 20 Russian drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

We are talking about Russian Shahed strike aircraft and Zala reconnaissance drones. And one of the groups shot down a jet version of the Shahed.

In total, since the beginning of the pilot project, 43 enterprises of various forms of ownership from various industries and regions of Ukraine have applied to the Ministry of Defense with applications to create their own air defense groups.

Among the applicants who have already received the status of authorized to implement air defense measures, about half are critical infrastructure operators and enterprises, and the rest are private sector enterprises.