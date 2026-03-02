The government allowed critical enterprises to create their own air defense groups

The government has made changes to the pilot project to involve enterprises in the state air defense system. Now, critical infrastructure enterprises, regardless of their ownership form, will be able to create their own air defense groups to protect their facilities.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Air defense groups of such facilities must meet qualification requirements. To this end, personnel will undergo training and certification at institutions designated by the Ministry of Defense.

The procedure for inventorying, storing, accounting, and using air defense equipment and ammunition is also being updated.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to temporarily transfer to enterprises air defense equipment and ammunition that are not currently used by combat units. Replenishment of used ammunition will be carried out according to a simplified procedure based on an act of actual expenses.

"All decisions are made under the control of the military command and within the framework of a unified air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is preparing a new wave of attacks, will strike at the infrastructure, logistics, and water supply of Ukrainian regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.