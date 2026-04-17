Private air defense shot down the first Shahed jet in the Kharkiv region

Private air defense shot down the first “Shahed” jet drone.

This was stated by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The government launched the private air defense project in November. It allows critical infrastructure companies, regardless of whether they are private, state-owned, or municipal, to form their own air defense groups under the leadership of a military command.

Fedorov spoke about the first downed drones (also in the Kharkiv region) on March 30. However, this is the first downed jet drone, it was flying at a speed of over 400 kmph.

Currently, private air defense groups are formed at 19 enterprises. They are integrated into a single Air Force management system and operate as part of the overall air defense architecture.