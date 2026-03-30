Several drones were shot down in the Kharkiv region. Fedorov spoke about the first results of private air defense

Since the launch of the governmentʼs pilot project to involve the private sector in the state air defense system, one of the participating companies has already prepared its own air defense group.

This was stated by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

According to him, this group has already shot down several enemy drones in the Kharkiv region, including Shahed and Zala.

In parallel, new groups are being formed at 13 more enterprises. In general, some groups are already performing combat missions, while others are undergoing training and completing training to strengthen the countryʼs air defense.

"Private air defense is integrated into the unified control system of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is already working in it — protecting facilities and participating in the Shahed interception. This is a systemic solution that allows you to quickly scale air defense capabilities without additional burden on front-line units. We have created a model where the state, the military, and business work as a single system," Fedorov added.

In November, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a pilot project that allows for the involvement of critical infrastructure enterprises in the formation of air defense groups under the leadership of the military command. From March, critical infrastructure enterprises, regardless of their form of ownership, can primarily join the project.

Air defense groups of such facilities must meet qualification requirements. To do this, personnel will undergo training and certification in institutions designated by the Ministry of Defense. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may temporarily transfer to enterprises air defense assets and ammunition that are not currently used by combat units.