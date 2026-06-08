Fatal traffic accident in Kyiv. The driver was fulfilling a taxi order at the time of the accident

The driver who crashed into an underpass in Kyiv and caused a fatal accident was taking a taxi order at the time of the accident.

This was told to Babel by National Police spokeswoman Yulia Hirdvilis.

There was a passenger in the car, she was hospitalized.

Fatal accident in Kyiv

The accident occurred on June 5 at the intersection of Vadyma Hetmana Street and Ushynskoho Street in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the driver of the Mercedes was driving at high speed, lost control and crashed into an underpass.

The accident killed four people — two police officers, a 47-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy. Three more people were injured, and the driver was taken to intensive care.

On June 6, the driver was declared a suspect. The patrol police specified that in total the man violated traffic rules 39 times, 18 of them — during the past year. Most of the violations concerned speeding, which is punishable by a fine of 340 UAH.

On June 8, the driver was remanded in custody for 60 days without bail.

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