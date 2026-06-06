“A consequence of circumstances from Russian aggression.” Ukraine apologizes to Greece for naval drone near Lefkada island

Ukraine apologized to Greece for the incident with a naval drone discovered off the coast of the island of Lefkada in early May.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine” Heorhiy Tykhyi.

He thanked Greece and the Greek people for their "unwavering support" for Ukraine after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion and added that Kyiv highly values friendly relations with Athens.

Tykhyi noted that for both Ukraine and Greece, challenges to international and regional security, in particular maritime security, as well as the activities of the Russian shadow fleet, are a common concern.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ukraine is committed to the norms of international law and the principles of civil maritime security and is interested in preventing similar incidents in the future.

"In this context, the Ukrainian side expresses its apologies for the incident, emphasizing that it was a consequence of circumstances caused by the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," Tykhyi added.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side is convinced that this incident, like similar cases in other regions, shows that Russiaʼs ongoing war against Ukraine threatens "not only our country, but also neighboring friendly states, Europe and the world in general."

On May 8, Greek fishermen spotted a drone near the island of Lefkada. At first, the country claimed that it was a Ukrainian “Magura V5” drone, then that it was a “Mamai” carrying approximately 100 kg of explosives. At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry initially did not confirm that the drone found was Ukrainian, but stated that they were ready to investigate the incident.

Greece demanded an apology from Ukraine over the incident with a naval drone. The Defense Ministry said the drone threatened civilian shipping and could have caused casualties. Greece later sent a formal diplomatic protest to Ukraine.

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